PM Modi thanks UAE President for support in construction of Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi ahead of its inauguration Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his support and his graciousness in granting the land for the construction of a Hindu temple here, saying it reflects his affinity for India. Modi will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

PM Modi holds talks with UAE President; bilateral investment treaty inked to boost strategic ties Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had an excellent meeting with the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during which they reviewed the strategic partnership, discussed new areas of cooperation and witnessed the signing of several key agreements, including a bilateral investment treaty.

PM Modi interacted with students from IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi–Abu Dhabi Campus, calling it a new chapter in bilateral relations between India and the UAE. At his interaction with the students on the first day of his two-day UAE visit, Modi said this not only begins a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE, but also brings the youth from the two countries together.

PM Modi hails India-UAE partnership as a global model for progress and historic collaboration Hailing India and the UAE as "partners in progress", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ties between the two strategic partners serve as a model for the world and they are scripting a new history in the third decade of the 21st century. "Our partnership is getting stronger in all areas and reaching newer heights. It's India's wish that our partnership keeps getting stronger every passing day," he said.

PM Modi to inaugurate UAE's first Hindu Temple. 5 points about BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate UAE's historic BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14, marking a significant moment for the city's Hindu community. Public access begins March 1st. Read more here

PM Modi in UAE: Burj Khalifa lights up ahead of Prime Minister's address at World Government Summit | See Pics Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the World Government Summit, Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the words 'Guest of Honor - Republic of India. Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum extended a warm welcome to PM Modi. He also noted that the strong ties between the two nations serve as a model for international cooperation. See images here

From Modi’s 'guarantee' to 'long live Bharat-UAE friendship': 10 things PM Modi said at Ahlan Modi event Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi during the Ahlan Modi event. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) congratulated the members of the Indian diaspora for turning up in such a large number and said this is time to hail the partnership between India and UAE. Read more here

