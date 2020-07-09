Home >News >India >UAE to operate repatriation flights to India
UAE to operate repatriation flights to India

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 06:03 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • UAE has also agreed to let Indian carriers operating repatriation flights to the Gulf nation carry back its residents stranded in India

NEW DELHI : India has agreed to let the United Arab Emirates (UAE) operate charter flights to bring back stranded Indians from the Gulf nation and carry UAE citizens back from India between 12-26 July, the ministry of civil aviation said in a statement on twitter.

UAE has also agreed to let Indian carriers operating repatriation flights to the Gulf nation carry back its residents stranded in India.

However, only UAE government's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approved residents will be allowed to take flights back to their country.

The flights will also only carry passengers, who are destined for the UAE and not beyond.

Meanwhile, International commercial air passenger services -- barring repatriation, cargo and special flights -- remain suspended in India till 31 July.

The aviation ministry has said that it is looking at the prospect of establishing individual bilateral bubbles -- India-US, India-France, India-Germany, India-UK -- where demand for travel has not diminished and final decisions are expected soon.

