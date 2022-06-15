UAE to suspend exports of Indian wheat for four months

The Ministry said that the companies wishing to export/re-export wheat and wheat flour varieties of Indian origin, which were imported into the country before 13th May, must submit a request to the Ministry to obtain permission to export outside of the UAE. They must submit all documents and files that help verify the data regarding the shipment in terms of its origin, date of transaction, and any other documents that the Ministry may require in this regard.

