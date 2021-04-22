International carrier Emirates on Thursday said that it will be suspending flights between Dubai and India for 10 days from 25 April owing to the surge in novel coronavirus cases in India, according to a report.

The news comes after several countries across the world have put India on their travel ban list. The US, Hong Kong, the UK have already released fresh travel advisories for their citizens, asking them to avoid travelling to/from India.

The travel ban will come into effect from 11.59 pm on Saturday, April 24, and is subject to review after 10 days, according to news agency PTI citing a Gulf News report.

Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are also not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE, the report said.

However, the departure and cargo flights between UAE and India will continue to operate. UAE citizens, diplomatic delegations, official delegations and flights of businessmen are the categories which are exempted from this restriction, according to reports.

As per the report, a 10-day quarantine will be mandatory for these above mneitoned passengers; they will have to undergo PCR testing on the day of arrival, day 4 and on day 8 and the validity of the PCR tests before departure should has been reduced to 48 hours from 72 hours, the statement said. The test results will only be accepted from authorised labs which generate a QR code.

According to Khaleej Times, people are barred from booking flights from the UAE to Indian destinations after April 24 on the Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia websites.

India, currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, has reported more than 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

As many as 3,14,835 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,59,30,965, the Union health ministry said on Thursday morning.

This is the first time the country has crossed the three-lakh mark in new infections. India's daily jump in cases today surpasses the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 297,430 cases posted by the United States in January.

With inputs from PTI

