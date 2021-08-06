UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways said that flights from some Indian cities to Abu Dhabhi will resume on August 7, Saturday.

It also said that from August 10, the airline will begin flights from three additional cities (Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai) for travel to UAE.

According to Etihad, the airline will operate services from Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, and New Delhi between August 7 and 9.

Travellers must carry a negative result of a PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before the first flight departure time. “The test must be taken at an approved lab in the origin city and contain a QR code for verification."

They must also take a rapid Covid-19 test no more than four hours before boarding the flight.

An approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) is mandatory to travel.

Once arrived in Abu Dhabi, all travellers will have to go under mandatory quarantine for 10 days. Besides, the travellers will have to wear a medically approved tracking wristband, provided by the airport authorities, during the quarantine period.

The travellers under isolation will also have to take a PCR test on days four and eight.

The airline passengers travelling to the UAE must have a valid residency and proof of having received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine within the UAE no less than 14 days before travel.

UAE has allowed certain categories of unvaccinated people to return to the country. These include medical workers, UAE-based teachers, students, residents with extenuating circumstances, patients undergoing medical treatment in the UAE and employees who work for federal or local government agencies.

Meanwhile, flights from Indian cities to Sharjah and Dubai already started on August 5.

UAE lifted the ban for transit travellers for six countries including India recently. Besides India, the ban has been lifted for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

In a tweet, UAE's National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said, "These categories include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and who have vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country."

