The UAE's exit from the global oil cartels may be good for India, the world's third-largest oil buyer, sector experts said.
Oil churn: How the UAE's exit from Opec may benefit New Delhi
SummaryWhile Opec accounts for around 40% of India's oil needs, UAE accounts for around a tenth of India's overall oil imports. India is a net energy import with 90% of its oil requirement being imported.
The UAE's exit from the global oil cartels may be good for India, the world's third-largest oil buyer, sector experts said.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.