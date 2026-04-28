Oil churn: How the UAE's exit from Opec may benefit New Delhi

The UAE said its decision follows a thorough review of the UAE production policy and its current and future capabilities, and in light of what its national interest requires and the state’s commitment to contributing effectively to meeting the market’s pressing needs, while geopolitical fluctuations continue in the near term through disruptions in the Arabian or Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which affect supply dynamics, as fundamental trends point to continued growth in global energy demand over the medium and long term.