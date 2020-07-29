Uber, Bajaj partner to install safety partitions in autos amid covid-19 spike

As per the government data, the highest number of covid-19 tests have been conducted by Tamil Nadu (23, 85, 766), followed by Maharashtra (19, 12, 134), Uttar Pradesh (15, 76377), Rajasthan (12, 87, 712), Karnataka (12,64, 999) and Delhi (992193). Government officials have said that Delhi testing is also one of the highest considering its smaller population than Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Nationally, the cumulative testing as on date has crossed 1.73 crore. The Tests Per Million has further improved to 12,562.