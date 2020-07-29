Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uber, Bajaj partner to install safety partitions in autos amid covid-19 spike
Uber, Bajaj partner to install safety partitions in autos amid covid-19 spike

1 min read . 04:17 PM IST Edited By Deepak Upadhyay

  • Safety kits consisting of face masks, hand sanitisers and vehicle disinfectants will also be distributed to one lakh autorickshaw drivers across 20 cities
  • The move aims to facilitate social distancing between drivers and riders

BENGALURU : Ride-hailing company Uber and auto major Bajaj today announced that they are partnering to install safety partitions just behind the driver seat in one lakh autos for restricting contact and to facilitate social distancing between drivers and riders.

Uber said, safety kits consisting of face masks, hand sanitisers and vehicle disinfectants will also be distributed to one lakh autorickshaw drivers across 20 cities including New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangaluru, Mysuru and Madurai.

Meanwhile, India’s total tally for covid-19 cases breached 15 lakh mark on Tuesday, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi remained worst hit despite some decline in fresh coronavirus cases in these states.

Maharashtra that has so far recorded 3,83,723 covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu 2,20,716 cases and Delhi has recorded 1,32,275 cases. At the same time, all the three states have so far conducted one of the highest covid-19 tests in the country cumulatively.

As per the government data, the highest number of covid-19 tests have been conducted by Tamil Nadu (23, 85, 766), followed by Maharashtra (19, 12, 134), Uttar Pradesh (15, 76377), Rajasthan (12, 87, 712), Karnataka (12,64, 999) and Delhi (992193). Government officials have said that Delhi testing is also one of the highest considering its smaller population than Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Nationally, the cumulative testing as on date has crossed 1.73 crore. The Tests Per Million has further improved to 12,562.

