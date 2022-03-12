Uber India chief turns cab driver on Delhi roads; take passengers by surprise

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Two Uber customers were taken aback in Delhi and Gurugram after they found out their driver is non-other than Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia
Two Uber customers were taken aback in Delhi and Gurugram after they found out their driver is non-other than Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia. The incident took place last week when ArtPillz founder Ananya Dwivedi stepped out of her house in Gurgaon and found Singh behind the wheels.
Dwivedi wrote on LinkedIn, "Luck doesn’t strike you while sitting at home, alone. Step out, meet people, expose yourself to information- it all adds up and increases the chances to be at a place where luck strikes!".I literally stepped out after a long time to work from the office and guess who was driving the car, Prabhjeet Singh, Uber India CEO".
Dwivedi said when she sat in the car she initially felt fishy and therefore she searched his name on Google his name and match the face to finally believe him. 'The serendipity is real. It takes real humility as well as grit to get to the roots of the problems like this. Full respect!, she said.
Another Uber customer who got lucky was Madhuvanthi Sundarajan, General Manager of Brand, Mamaearth. Sundarajan was impressed when the Uber immediately pinged her that he was on his way without asking for the drop location.
Sundarajan shared her experience on LinkedIn and wrote, "Hi Madhuvanthi, I am the CEO of Uber India and you are my first passenger today. Would you be willing to do this ride?".
"This is a superb initiative. Huge respect for wanting to understand things on-ground".