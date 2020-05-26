Ride-hailing company Uber has laid off 600 employees in India, about 25% of its total workforce in the country. The job cuts come from across the segments, including customer and driver support, business development, legal, finance, policy and marketing verticals.

Uber has announced that affected employees will be provided with 10-week payout and medical insurance coverage for the next six months.

"The impact of Covid-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber IndiaSA with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted. These reductions are part of previously announced global job cuts this month," Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India and South Asia said.

'Today is an incredibly sad day for colleagues leaving the Uber family and all of us at the company. We made the decision now so we can look to the future with confidence. I want to apologize to departing colleagues, and extend my heartfelt thanks to them for their contributions to Uber and the riders and driver partners we serve in India."

"Each will receive a minimum 10 weeks payout, medical insurance coverage for the next six months, outplacement support, be allowed to retain their laptops and given the option to join the Uber talent directory," Parameswaran said.

Last week, Uber's competitor in India, Ola had also announced that it was laying off over 1,400 employees, around 35% of its total workforce in the country.

Uber has fired a total of 6,700 total employees worldwide. With this, 25 per cent of its global workforce is now out of job.

