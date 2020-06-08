Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uber launches intra-city rental service with multi-stops, rides start Rs189/hour
The service is available in 17 cities across the country, namely Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Kochi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kanpur and Bhopal. Photo: Reuters

Uber launches intra-city rental service with multi-stops, rides start Rs189/hour

1 min read . 05:40 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

  • The new on-demand service allows riders to retain a car with its driver for several hours, and make multiple stops
  • A company official said the launch was scheduled for this year but the covid-19 crisis accelerated the process

BENGALURU: Ride-hailing firm Uber has launched a service for multi-hour, multi-stop needs in 17 cities across the country. The 'Hourly Rentals' service has a starting price of Rs189 for an hour/10-km package and riders will have the option to select from multiple hourly packages, up to a maximum of 12 hours.

BENGALURU: Ride-hailing firm Uber has launched a service for multi-hour, multi-stop needs in 17 cities across the country. The 'Hourly Rentals' service has a starting price of Rs189 for an hour/10-km package and riders will have the option to select from multiple hourly packages, up to a maximum of 12 hours.

Other than India, Uber has also launched this service in recent weeks in the US and Australia. In India, it had piloted this intra-city rental service in Chandigarh and then tested various versions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Other than India, Uber has also launched this service in recent weeks in the US and Australia. In India, it had piloted this intra-city rental service in Chandigarh and then tested various versions in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

Uber’s rival Ola had formally launched a self-drive car rental service ‘Ola Drive’ on its platform in October last year.

The San Francisco-headquartered company’s new on-demand service allows riders to retain a car with its driver for several hours, and make multiple stops on their journey, providing flexibility.

Prabhjeet Singh, head of cities, India and South Asia, said while the launch of the rental service was scheduled for this year, the covid-19 crisis has accelerated the process.

“As our cities start moving again, many of our riders will have new use cases and different needs from Uber, one of which is keeping their Uber with them for a longer duration as they go through their day. Hourly Rentals is our solution for that - it allows users to book their Uber for multiple hours with flexible and affordable packages, make multiple stops on their journey, and of course these rides will provide the highest possible safety standards," Singh said.

The service is available in 17 cities across the country, namely Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Kochi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kanpur and Bhopal.

