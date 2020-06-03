NEW DELHI: Ride hailing company Uber has partnered with Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to set up Uber sanitisation hubs for disinfecting cars before every trip, using state-of-the-art equipment and disinfectants.

These hubs have been set up at Uber pick-up zones at Bangalore and Hyderabad Airports, and at the multi-level car park of Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport, which is currently the only functional terminal there. Uber’s partnership with the three airports also includes sanitisation of the pick up zones.

Uber is also ensuring contactless car entry and exit for riders. Disinfected car doors and boots will be opened only by drivers to minimize rider contact. Riders, in turn, will be expected to handle their own luggage.

The cab company is also offering digital and contactless payment options besides making face masks mandatory for both drivers and riders.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure the safety of passengers traveling by air and during ground transfers. We have taken a slew of measures at the airport to make sure the processes are contact-free, and that the highest safety standards are maintained. It is extremely heartening to see last-mile cab aggregators ensuring the first and last legs of travel are safe, too," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive, Delhi International Airport.

