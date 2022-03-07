Uber, Ola ordered to get valid licences in Maharashtra or shut operations

The HC said having a license in accordance with Motor Vehicles Act was mandatory to regulate the operations of all such cab aggregators. Dwarkadas further said, on March 5 this year, the Union government had called a meeting with aggregators and stakeholders for suggestions on the Central aggregators rules and guidelines. "We gave suggestions and objections through videoconferencing. The same were submitted in writing as well, and are currently under consideration," he told the court. The HC, however, asked if it meant aggregators could escape following statutory guidelines so long as the objections were not decided. "I have been told by my son that Ola, Uber drivers drive for long hours. My son took a picture and sent it to me. He had taken over the wheel of the cab along the Noida Expressway because the driver was dozing off after having been behind the wheel for 24 hours straight," CJ Datta said, adding that such were the conditions under which the drivers had to work.