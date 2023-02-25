Uber says Delhi's plans to allow only e-bike taxis will ‘finish off’ the sector
Uber has argued that the move could impact the livelihood of over 100,000 drivers in the city and mobility needs of millions.
Uber Technologies Inc has expressed concern about Delhi government's plan to only allow electric vehicles to function as bike taxis. Uber has argued that the move could risk "finishing off the sector" and impact the livelihood of over 100,000 drivers in the city and mobility needs of millions.
