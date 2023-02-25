Uber Technologies Inc has expressed concern about Delhi government's plan to only allow electric vehicles to function as bike taxis. Uber has argued that the move could risk "finishing off the sector" and impact the livelihood of over 100,000 drivers in the city and mobility needs of millions.

Delhi's plans, part of a new policy to regulate vehicles used by ride-hailing companies like Uber and rival Ola, are being finalised and will be rolled out soon, the Economic Times reported earlier this week. The move is an aggressive step towards the country's ambitions to transition to clean energy vehicles to reduce oil imports and curb pollution.

In a blog post, the company stated that “Steep and infeasible EV mandates risk finishing off the sector as we know it. The impact of such a decision on the livelihoods and mobility needs of millions of Delhiites is clear." The San Francisco-based company has urged the government to initiate industry dialogue to address their concerns.

The company has set a 2040 target for 100% of its rides to be in zero-emission vehicles, public transport, or with micro-mobility, including in India. Earlier this month, Uber announced plans to introduce 25,000 EVs over three years in India. Electric cars, however, will still be a fraction of Uber's current overall active fleet of 300,000 vehicles in India.

The Delhi government has already issued an advertisement in newspapers stating that digital platforms offering two-wheeler bike taxi rides should not do so as it violates certain existing transport rules.

(With inputs from Reuters)