Home >News >India >Uber to hire 140 more engineers in India for expanding tech, product teams
Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone. (Photo: Reuters)
Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone. (Photo: Reuters)

Uber to hire 140 more engineers in India for expanding tech, product teams

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 02:37 PM IST PTI

These expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in thousands of cities across the globe, Uber said

BENGALURU : Uber said on Wednesday it is recruiting 140 more engineers for its tech teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to build cutting-edge products in areas such as rider and driver growth, delivery, marketplace, customer service, digital payments, risk and compliance, safety, and finance technology.

These expansion plans are in line with its vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in thousands of cities across the globe, it said in a statement.

Uber recently hired Jayaram Valliyur as senior director to lead its global finance technology team, spread across multiple geographies.

He earlier worked for Amazon for 14 years, where he was responsible for bootstrapping and scaling its India development centre. He also led teams in charge of transportation, new seller registration and identity verification, the statement said.

"Were leveraging India's outstanding product and engineering talent to fuel our next wave of products and services. Were looking to hire engineers whore deeply technical and passionate about solving complex problems in the mobility and delivery space," he remarked.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout