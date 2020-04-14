BENGALURU: Cab-hailing platform Uber will offer rides to essential locations such as hospitals and pharmacies for users in Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad amid the extended national lockdown.

On Tuesday, the Indian government extended the nationwide lockdown, aimed at containing the spread of covid-19, by another 19 days to 3 May.

The taxi aggregator said its latest service ‘Uber Essential’ was launched in the four cities after acquiring permission from state authorities. Users availing Uber Essential will be required to carry relevant documents to validate their purpose of travel.

Uber said the app has been designed to facilitate urgent travel to essential locations and has been live for the past few days. Riders can discover the location on the app and also see prices upfront before booking a cab.

In April, Uber and Ola tied-up with different state administrations to ferry non-covid-19 emergency supplies to hospitals amid lockdown. Separately, Uber is also providing cab-hailing services for frontline healthcare providers.

“In conformity with government guidelines, we urge people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel. Through Uber Essential, we are selectively offering rides for essential services only to cater to crucial travel requirements in select cities," Prabhjeet Singh, director-operations, and head of cities, Uber India & South Asia said in a statement.

The company added that Uber Essential drivers are being provided with masks, gloves, sanitisers, and safety training. They also hold government-issued curfew passes to ensure seamless movement to essential service locations

Mobility platforms have taken a hit because of the lockdown. While Uber and Ola continue to offer emergency travel services, bike rental platforms such as Bounce, VOGO, and Yulu have suspended their services.

Some like Bengaluru-based Yulu, and Gurgaon-based Mobycy have taken a B2B approach to keep operations afloat. Both have tied up with grocery delivery and e-commerce platforms to offer their two-wheelers and manpower for delivery operations.

Uber has also tied-up with Flipkart and Bigbasket to deliver essential items to customers in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Noida, and Delhi.

