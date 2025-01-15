Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The new law, to take effect by January 26, mandates live-in couples to register their relationship status, sparking debates on privacy and legal obligations for individuals living together without marriage.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government plans to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the end of this month, making Uttarakhand the first state in India to do so. The UCC would introduce a uniform set of rules and replace the distinct personal laws of each religion related to matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, and inheritance.

It would also make it mandatory for individuals living together as partners without marriage to disclose their status. Let's understand the mandatory guidelines for live-in couples after the UCC comes into effect in Uttarakhand.

When will UCC be implemented in Uttarakhand? Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has repeatedly reiterated that the state government plans to implement the UCC by the end of January. According to an Indian Express report, the state government will put the UCC into action on January 26.

UCC in Uttarakhand: Live-in couples registration After the UCC comes into effect, live-in partners must register themselves. Failure to do so within a month of entering a live-in relationship may result in imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of up to ₹10,000 or both.

UCC in Uttarakhand: Who has to disclose their live-in status? Live-in partners in Uttarakhand and residents of the state will be required to provide a certificate of their relationship status.

As per the UCC draft, "any resident of Uttarakhand staying in live-in relationship outside the territory of the state may be required to submit a statement of relationship under subsection 1 of section 381 to the Registrar within whose jurisdiction such resident (s) ordinarily resides."

What are the details required for live-in couples' registration? Live-in couples would be required to share their partners' names, proof of age, nationality, religion, and previous relationship status, reported Indian Express, underlining its similarity with the marriage registration checklist. They would also be required to share their Aadhaar card details, photos, and contact numbers.

How can live-in partners register online? Live-in partners would be required to register their status at the UCC portal, according to the IE report. The portal will offer a list of services to Uttarakhand residents. Apart from live-in registration and termination, it will provide facilities related to the registration of marriage, divorce, property inheritance, etc.

Who is exempted from UCC? Scheduled Tribes community members are exempted from the UCC in Uttarakhand, and it will not disturb the customary practices protected under the Constitution like those prevalent in Nagaland and Mizoram.