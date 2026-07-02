UCC in West Bengal soon? State Cabinet clears panel to examine draft Uniform Civil Code bill

In a major step toward implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal, the state cabinet on Thursday approved the formation of a committee to examine the draft UCC bill.

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul said on Thursday that the panel would have four weeks to scrutinise the draft legislation and submit its recommendations.

Advertisement

"The state cabinet has approved the formation of a committee to examine the West Bengal Uniform Civil Code 2026 draft bill," Paul said after the Cabinet meeting.

Also Read | AIMPLB mulls nationwide campaign on political ‘marginalisation’ of Muslims

She added, “.The committee headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai will have four weeks to examine it, after which it will be placed in the [West Bengal] Assembly.”

Advertisement

The state Cabinet's decision came three days after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari formally launched the process to implement the UCC in West Bengal.

The Uniform Civil Code was one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) key electoral promises in the 2026 Assembly polls that ended the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state.

Announcing the initiative in the Assembly on Monday, Adhikari had said the government would introduce the UCC bill during the extended Budget Session scheduled in August.

“The Uniform Civil Code will definitely be implemented in Bengal. There is a specific process for it… We will bring this [UCC] Bill after examining the examples of Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam," Adhikari was quoted by the Indian Express as saying after an uproar in the Assembly.

Advertisement

The chief minister clarified that ancient tribal communities and indigenous people will remain outside the purview of the UCC Bill.

What is the UCC, what does it propose The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) aims to establish a uniform set of rules that apply to all individuals, regardless of their religious or cultural heritage.

It established a comprehensive legal framework aimed at unifying personal laws related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, and succession for all citizens of Uttarakhand, irrespective of religion or community.

“These rules are designed to promote equality, fairness, and streamlined governance in civil matters,” the Uttarakhand government says.

In 2024, Uttarakhand became the first state in India to pass a UCC bill. It officially came into effect on January 27, 2025. Assam also passed a UCC Bill in 2026.

Advertisement

The UCC remains a controversial issue in India, with supporters contending that eliminating discriminatory traditions will enhance social justice and gender equality, while opponents raise concerns about its non-secular natureand cultural sensitivity.

When will UCC be implemented in West Bengal? Suvendu Adhikari said in the Assembly that the committee will examine as many as nine issues, including marriage, divorce, inheritance of property, custody of children, and adoption. He said it would also seek people’s views and proposals before submitting the report to the government.

“In August, after accepting the recommendations of this committee, we will bring the UCC Bill. And this Bill will be implemented in West Bengal. If you have anything to say, you may present your views before the committee. But let me make it clear – we are determined to implement UCC in West Bengal,” Adhikari reiterated, as per the Indian Express.

Advertisement

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



Connect with Akriti here

LinkedIn:

Twitter/X:

Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home UCC in West Bengal soon? State Cabinet clears panel to examine draft Uniform Civil Code bill