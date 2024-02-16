‘Udaan’ actor Kavita Chaudhary dies of cardiac arrest at 67

Kavita Chaudhary, famous for her portrayal of an IPS officer in the popular TV series ‘Udaan’ from 1989 and her role as Lalita-ji in iconic Surf advertisements of the '90s, has passed away due to cardiac arrest at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"She passed away following cardiac arrest last night around 8.30 pm in Amritsar at the hospital. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to low blood pressure. Her condition became critical later," Ajay Sayal, Chaudhary's nephew, told PTI.

He added, “Kavita, I, Satish Kaushik, Anupam (Kher), and Govind Namdev were together in the same batch."Kavita rose to fame after appearing in numerous television shows on Doordarshan during the 1980s and 1990s. Her notable works include roles in shows like "Your Honour," "Apradhi Kaun!," and “IPS Diaries." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kavita Chaudhary is survived by her daughter Sayal and her niece.

Chaudhary gained widespread recognition for her role as IPS officer Kalyani Singh in “Udaan," a groundbreaking television series on women empowerment aired on Doordarshan from 1989 to 1991. Not only did she star in the series, but she also wrote and directed it, drawing inspiration from the life of her elder sister and police officer, Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya.

“Udaan," which featured Shekhar Kapur alongside Chaudhary, depicted the struggles of a woman aspiring to become an IPS officer. The critically acclaimed show, known for inspiring a generation of women to pursue careers in public service, was re-aired on Doordarshan during the pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actor Amit Behl was among those who extended condolences upon Chaudhary's passing."RIP Kavita Chaudhary, is baar aapne lambi udaan bhar li,Naman @CintaaOfficial @nsd_india," he wrote on X.

(With inputs from PTI)

