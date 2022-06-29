Udaipur: Curfew imposed for one month, internet services suspended. 5 facts

Udaipur: A tailor was allegedly beheaded by two men in broad daylight in Udaipur's Maldas areas
Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad
The horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur has sparked outrage in the entire state. The Rajasthan government has banned internet services for 24 hours and has imposed section 144 of CrPC in all the districts for the next one month. Police are on high alert in every district of Rajasthan.
Udaipur: Here are 5 points about this dreadful incident:
1. A tailor was allegedly beheaded by two men in broad daylight in Udaipur's Maldas areas. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.
2. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.
3. Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
4. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has rushed to Udaipur to investigate the matter, following an order issued from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The NIA team is likely to file a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after visiting the crime spot.
5. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to people to maintain peace and asked them not to share the videos.
"The guilty will not be spared. The entire police team is working on it with full alertness. I can imagine the anger which is there among people due to the murder. We are taking action accordingly," he said. Gehlot said there is communal tension in the country and the prime minister should address the people.
"It is more impactful if the prime minister speaks. I believe that the prime minister should address the country on this occasion and should make an appeal that we will not tolerate violence at any cost," he added.
How political leaders reacted to this news:
Rahul Gandhi
"I am deeply shocked by the heinous killing in Udaipur. Brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those spreading terror through such brutality should be punished immediately," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.
"All of us have to defeat hatred together. I appeal to everyone to please maintain peace and brotherhood," he added.
Satish Poonia
Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief said the killing of a tailor in Udaipur is a result of the appeasement policy of the Congress government in the state.
"The situation in Rajasthan is such that Hindus are being attacked and murdered at many places. It is because of politics of appeasement of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot," Poonia said.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind
Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind condemned the heinous killing of the tailor. Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, general secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, condemned the "brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet" and called it against the law of land as well as "against the religion of Islam".
He said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way and the act was against the law of the land and "our religion".
"In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands," Qasmi said.
Arvind Kejriwal
"The Udaipur incident is very horrifying and gruesome. Such dastardly acts have no place in a civilised society. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this crime should be given strict punishment," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
Akhilesh Yadav
"The killing in Udaipur should be condemned in the harshest terms. Everyone in society has to come forward to save the country's brotherhood. Such criminal elements must be given the harshest punishment so that the enemies of peace do not take any advantage of it," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote in Hindi on Twitter.
Asaduddin Owaisi
"I condemn the (Udaipur) incident. Killing someone is not allowed in the law. Nobody can kill others. We will not take the law into our hands. This is a crime. But we demand that Nupur Sharma should also be arrested," the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.
Terming the tailor's killing as gruesome, he said the government must take the strictest action, adding that the AIMIM's consistent stand was to oppose such violence.
Pinarayi Vijayan
"Strongly condemn the barbaric murder in #Udaipur. Request the authorities to take stern action against those responsible. Such heinous acts would only serve to upset our harmonious living. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and calm and let the law take its course," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.
"Strongly condemn the barbaric murder in #Udaipur. Request the authorities to take stern action against those responsible. Such heinous acts would only serve to upset our harmonious living. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and calm and let the law take its course," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.