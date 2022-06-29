Udaipur: Curfew imposed for one month, internet services suspended. 5 facts

"I condemn the (Udaipur) incident. Killing someone is not allowed in the law. Nobody can kill others. We will not take the law into our hands. This is a crime. But we demand that Nupur Sharma should also be arrested," the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

