Udaipur farmer receives 3.71 crore electricity bill due to server fault

"I have been informed that Pemaram, a farmer from Gingla village got a bill of ₹3,71,61,507. Thousands of people in Rajasthan are receiving electricity bills of over ₹1 lakh. It can create law and order problem in the state. The electricity department officials should take care of this and ensure that there is no malfunctioning in their system which can create problems for people," Kataria said.