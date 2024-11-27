Udaipur imposes curfew as violent clashes emerge outside City Palace opposing Vishvaraj Singh’s coronation | Top Updates

Violent clashes erupted outside Udaipur's City Palace over the coronation of Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, leading to a curfew and prohibitory orders. The conflict, rooted in a power struggle within the Mewar royal family, raises concerns about the region's political and cultural stability.

Written By Sayantani
Updated27 Nov 2024, 07:41 AM IST
Udaipur: Supporters of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh break police barricade after he was denied entry into Udaipur Palace, hours after he was anointed the titular head of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar, in Udaipur, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.
Udaipur: Supporters of BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh break police barricade after he was denied entry into Udaipur Palace, hours after he was anointed the titular head of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar, in Udaipur, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (PTI)

Udaipur News: A violent clash between factions of the royal family of Udaipur has led to the imposition of a prohibitory order in the city, with authorities taking action to restore order following the unrest. The confrontation over Maharana of Mewar post, which erupted late Monday night, involved rival factions from the Mewar royal family, leading to stone pelting and an escalating standoff outside the City Palace.

On Tuesday, Vishvaraj Singh was named head of the royal family at Chittorgarh fort, following his father’s death, but the ceremony was overshadowed by a family feud.

Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Udaipur Following Clashes

In response to the violence, Udaipur District Magistrate Arvind Poswal issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday.

The prohibitory order, which applies to a 500-metre radius around Jagdish Chowk, forbids gatherings of five or more people and the display of weapons. The administration has acted swiftly to prevent further unrest in the region.

The situation had been tense since Monday evening when two factions of the Mewar royal family clashed outside the City Palace. The district administration has reassured residents that the situation is under control, with ongoing negotiations between palace representatives and local authorities.

The Dispute Among Udaipur Royals

The root of the conflict appears to stem from the recent coronation of Vishvaraj Singh Mewar as the 77th Maharana of Mewar. Vishvaraj Singh, a BJP MLA from Rajsamand, reportedly faced resistance from his cousin, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, and other members of the royal family. The disagreement escalated when Vishvaraj Singh was denied entry to the City Palace, leading to a violent standoff with stone pelting and clashes between the two factions.

Vishvaraj Singh’s supporters, angered by the refusal, attempted to force their way into the palace, prompting retaliatory action from those inside. The violent confrontation has raised concerns over the power struggle within the Mewar royal family.

Mewar Royals Speak Out Against Violence

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a prominent member of the Mewar royal family, described the incident as "unfortunate" and stressed the importance of following the law. "What happened was unfortunate. We hope that the administration and the government will stand with truth and serve justice," he said, calling for resolution through legal channels.

He added, “We can always approach the court. It is not right to take law into your own hands and consider yourself above the law… We faced a similar situation 40 years ago… We will reply in terms of law to their illegal approach… Their claims are false and the temple inside the City Palace is open for all, given that they arrive responsibly.”

Authorities Take Control of Disputed Temple Site

As part of efforts to resolve the dispute, the district administration has taken control of the disputed Dhuni Mata Temple, which lies at the heart of the controversy. District Magistrate Poswal confirmed that the administration had placed the temple site under receivership, and any parties wishing to register a case could do so through the appropriate legal channels.

"We have agreed on certain issues, while talks are still ongoing for others," said Poswal, offering a degree of optimism that the matter could be resolved through dialogue.

Escalating Tensions in Udaipur

The ongoing tensions between factions of the Mewar royal family have not only sparked violent clashes but have also drawn attention to the larger political and cultural dynamics in the region.

With the Mewar family playing a symbolic role in Udaipur’s history, these internal divisions have broader implications for the city’s governance and its image.

Authorities remain vigilant as discussions continue, with hopes that a peaceful resolution can be reached.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 07:41 AM IST
