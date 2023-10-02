A major untoward incident was averted as the alert crewof the Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express applied brakes to stop the train after they saw that stones and some fish plates were kept on the railway track by some unknown miscreants. In the video which was probably shot by some railway official , one can see some iron rods were put in the track along with some stones. The viral video is of around 30 seconds in duration. In the video it can be seen that some stones have been placed just below the train engine. An iron hook has been placed on the track a little ahead of the train. At a short distance, rebars have been laid on both sides of the right track of the train. Some stones are also kept between the two bars. “ Today, in front of Vande Bharat Express going from Jaipur to Udaipur, between Gangrar and Soniana stations, anti-social elements have tried to damage the train by placing stones and iron rods on the railway track. Strictest action is being taken by the Railway Administration against anti-social elements and the culprits will not be spared," according to a statemnet issued by the North Western Railway zone on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged it off virtually from Delhi, a North Western Railway spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat train will be the third Vande Bharat train of Rajasthan,

The Jaipur-Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express' regular service started from September 25. The train runs six days a week

With agency inputs

