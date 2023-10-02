comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 29 2023 15:59:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129 1.78%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.65 3.3%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.85 -0.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.7 1.48%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 406.25 0.11%
Business News/ News / India/  Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express averts accident as driver spots stones, rod on railway tracks | Watch
Back

Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express averts accident as driver spots stones, rod on railway tracks | Watch

 Livemint

Anti-social elements attempted to damage the Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan by placing stones and iron rods on the tracks. The railway administration is taking strict action against the culprits.

Vande Bharat express (ANI)Premium
Vande Bharat express (ANI)

A major untoward incident was averted as the alert crewof the Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express applied brakes to stop the train after they saw that stones and some fish plates were kept on the railway track by some unknown miscreants.

In the video which was probably shot by some railway official , one can see some iron rods were put in the track along with some stones.

The viral video is of around 30 seconds in duration. In the video it can be seen that some stones have been placed just below the train engine. An iron hook has been placed on the track a little ahead of the train. At a short distance, rebars have been laid on both sides of the right track of the train. Some stones are also kept between the two bars.

“ Today, in front of Vande Bharat Express going from Jaipur to Udaipur, between Gangrar and Soniana stations, anti-social elements have tried to damage the train by placing stones and iron rods on the railway track. Strictest action is being taken by the Railway Administration against anti-social elements and the culprits will not be spared," according to a statemnet issued by the North Western Railway zone on X.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  flagged it off virtually from Delhi, a North Western Railway spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat train will be the third Vande Bharat train of Rajasthan,

The Jaipur-Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express' regular service started from September 25. The train runs six days a week 

With agency inputs

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App