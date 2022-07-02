‘We did our research on those claims and found old Facebook posts of Rajasthan BJP leaders where Riyaz Attari was mentioned as BJP karyakarta,’ Congress leader Pawan Khera.
The Centre's decision to transfer the Udaipur homicide inquiry to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has drawn questions from the Congress. Congressman Pawan Khera, in reference to various media reports that suggested a relationship existed between the accused Riyaz Attari and a BJP official, said: "We did our research on those claims and found old Facebook posts of Rajasthan BJP leaders where Riyaz Attari was mentioned as 'BJP karyakarta'."
One of the murderers of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, whose beheading was captured on camera and made public online, is Mohammad Riyaz Attari. The murder was committed, according to Riyaz Attari and Ghous Muhammad, to avenge an insult to Islam after social media posts by Kanhaiya in favour of Nupur Sharma had been made.
"What could be more evident than this? Riyaz Attari was present at events of BJP leaders. BJP leaders referred to him as 'bhai'. What is happening in this country?" Pawan Khera said.
"Yesterday, the Supreme Court made some serious observations which should be relooked in the light of the fresh revelations in the Udaipur case. Who is Nupur Sharma? Her identity has been established by the party. She made those comments as the spokesperson of the BJP and continued to remain in the post even after 10 days. So if the Supreme Court makes some comments against Nupur Sharma, then those comments are for the BJP," Pawan Khera said.
"When the Centre ordered the NIA probe, we welcomed it. Our chief minister (Ashok Gehlot) assured assistance to the NIA. But now we are raising this question: Did the Centre order the NIA probe hurriedly to hide this information about Riyaz Kattari," Pawan Khera said.
The BJP has already refuted the accusations, claiming that the murderers tried to infiltrate in the same way as the LTTE assassins tried to kill Rajiv Gandhi by infiltrating the Congress. "The killers in Udaipur WEREN'T BJP members. Their attempt to infiltrate was comparable to the LTTE assassin's attempt to kill Rajiv Gandhi by breaking into the Congress. Congress needs to cease playing around with national security and terrorism "Amit Malviya stated that the allegations of Attari's ties to the BJP were untrue.
The Center is treating the gruesome murder of a tailor in Udaipur on June 28 as a terrorist attack. Because early information shows that the attackers may have connections to ISIS, the Centre has assigned a team to investigate that includes NIA investigators. The detectives will thoroughly investigate the issue and review the backgrounds of the two suspected individuals who were in custody, according to the officials.
