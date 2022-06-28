Udaipur man beheaded for supporting Nupur Sharma, accused threatens to take PM Modi’s life3 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 08:08 PM IST
Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident, said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
Two men beheaded a man in Udaipur's Maldas street neighbourhood. A few days prior, he had posted on social media in support of Nupur Sharma. The two men also threatened the life of Prime Minister Modi in a video that they broadcast while bragging about the beheading.