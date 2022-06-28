Two men beheaded a man in Udaipur's Maldas street neighbourhood. A few days prior, he had posted on social media in support of Nupur Sharma. The two men also threatened the life of Prime Minister Modi in a video that they broadcast while bragging about the beheading.

“A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions," said the ADG (L&O), Rajasthan on Udaipur murder.

Internet services have been temporarily suspended for the next 24 hours in Udaipur district, following the incident of murder of the man in the city.

A ‘heinous’ murder has been committed, and the crime will be thoroughly investigated, said Udaipur SP. There are not many named defendants, he added while informing that police teams have been organised to find the accused.

Rajasthan | Locals protest after two men behead youth in broad daylight in Udaipur's Maldas street area



The Udaipur SP also said that action would be taken against the men in the video who allegedly committed the conduct.

"I condemn the heinous murder of a youth in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against the criminals involved in this incident. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not share the video of the act," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said.

“It's a sad and shameful incident. There's tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why don't PM and Amit Shah ji address the nation? There is tension among people. PM should address the public and say that such violence won't be tolerated and appeal for peace," Rajasthan CM said on the Udaipur murder.

Locals protested the incident shortly after, which led to the closing of local businesses. The Udaipur collector promised that the government will assist the impacted family.

“I appeal to all to maintain peace and law and order. Stringent action will be taken against the accused," he said.

Rahul Gandhi has said, “I am deeply shocked by the heinous murder in Udaipur. Brutalism in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those who spread terror due to this cruelty should be punished immediately. We all have to defeat hate together. I appeal to all, please maintain peace and brotherhood."

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said he has spoken to the CM over the issue. “Those involved be arrested and assistance be given to the victim’s family. This incident is not possible due to a single person, it could be because of some organisation. It's horrendous and a failure of administration," Kataria said.

Nupur Sharma, former BJP spokeswoman who was expelled from the organisation for making salacious remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, has since offered an apology.

“I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi," BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s statement says.