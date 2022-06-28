Two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam.
UDAIPUR :As protests broke out in several areas of the Udaipur city in Rajasthan, following a video of a tailor being beheaded by two men went viral. The assailants murdered the tailor Kanhaiya Lal for putting up posts in support of Nupur Sharma on social media.
Two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam.
The incident later triggered communal tension in the city.
All IGs of the state have been directed to stay on high alert as the state faces a situation of tension.
“A statewide alert has been issued to all SPs & IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. We're assessing the law and order situation to take further decisions," said the ADG (L&O), Rajasthan on Udaipur murder.
The curfew will be in force from 8 pm on Tuesday till further orders, according to the order. However, those engaged in essential services, students appearing in exams and staff engaged in examination process will be exempted.
Mobile internet has also been suspended in the city.
Meanwhile, two additional director generals of police, a deputy inspector general of police, a superintendent of police, 30 officers of the Rajasthan Police Service officers and 5 Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) companies have been sent to Udaipur.
“A state-level alert has been issued and range IGs (inspector generals) and SPs have been asked to increase patrolling and force mobility as a precautionary measure," ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria said.
“A state-level alert has been issued and range IGs (inspector generals) and SPs have been asked to increase patrolling and force mobility as a precautionary measure," ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumaria said.