The Home Ministry has directed NIA to take over the investigation of brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur and probe involvement of any organisation and international links
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of a man in Rajasthan's Udaipur who was allegedly beheaded by two men in broad daylight in the region on Tuesday.
"MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday," Home Ministry Office (HMO) tweeted.
In the tweet, the HMO has also mentioned that "the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated".
The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. The victim, a tailor, is reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
The assailants entered Lal's shop in Dhan Mandi posing as customers. As the tailor took measurements Akhtari attacked him with a cleaver, nearly severing his neck. The other man shot the brutal murder with his mobile phone.
Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.
"Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said.
Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.
Internet service has been suspended for 24 hours in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed.
A statewide alert has also been issued to all SPs and IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.
