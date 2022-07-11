Udaipur murder case: NIA makes seventh arrest, section 144 revoked. Read here

Rajasthan administration revokes Section 144 in Udaipur notifying that section 144 shall remain invoked for seven hours, i.e, 10 pm to 5 am from Monday, July 11 onwards
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Rajasthan administration lifted the curfew on Sunday in Udaipur even as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a seventh person in connection with the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur last month.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Rajasthan administration lifted the curfew on Sunday in Udaipur even as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a seventh person in connection with the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur last month.
The Rajasthan administration lifted the curfew imposed after Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was beheaded in Udaipur on June 28. The Udaipur district administration notified that section 144 shall remain invoked for seven hours, i.e, 10 pm to 5 am from Monday, July 11 onwards.
The Rajasthan administration lifted the curfew imposed after Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was beheaded in Udaipur on June 28. The Udaipur district administration notified that section 144 shall remain invoked for seven hours, i.e, 10 pm to 5 am from Monday, July 11 onwards.
Additionally, special public prosecutor T P Sharma said "The seventh accused, Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, was produced before the court from where he was sent on police remand till July 12," while Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, alias Babla, was arrested on Saturday evening.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, special public prosecutor T P Sharma said "The seventh accused, Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, was produced before the court from where he was sent on police remand till July 12," while Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, alias Babla, was arrested on Saturday evening.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The spokesperson further notified that he was a "close criminal associate" of Riaz Akhtari, one of the two main accused, and took an active part in the conspiracy to kill the tailor. The gruesome attack by Riaz Akhtari, also know as Riyaz Attari, on the tailor was recorded on a phone by Ghouse Mohammad, and the video was posted online. They said in a video later that they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam.
The spokesperson further notified that he was a "close criminal associate" of Riaz Akhtari, one of the two main accused, and took an active part in the conspiracy to kill the tailor. The gruesome attack by Riaz Akhtari, also know as Riyaz Attari, on the tailor was recorded on a phone by Ghouse Mohammad, and the video was posted online. They said in a video later that they hacked Lal to death to avenge an alleged insult to Islam.
In a related development Rajasthan district collector Prabha Gautam issued orders in the matter stating that the districts Dhanmandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathipole, Ambamata Surajpole, Bhupalpura, Savina, Govardhan Vilas, Hiran Magri, Pratapnagar and Sukher shall be freed from the invoked restrictions of movement.
In a related development Rajasthan district collector Prabha Gautam issued orders in the matter stating that the districts Dhanmandi, Ghanta Ghar, Hathipole, Ambamata Surajpole, Bhupalpura, Savina, Govardhan Vilas, Hiran Magri, Pratapnagar and Sukher shall be freed from the invoked restrictions of movement.
Meanwhile, the brutal killing took place on June 28 between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, and the information was received at National Investigation Agency (NIA) through an order issued by the MHA's Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on June 29. After the order by the MHA, the NIA, in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, took up the investigation of the case and the Central agency's Superintendent of Police Ravi Choudhary, an IPS officer, was directed to take up the investigation of the case as the Chief Investigation Officer.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the brutal killing took place on June 28 between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, and the information was received at National Investigation Agency (NIA) through an order issued by the MHA's Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on June 29. After the order by the MHA, the NIA, in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, took up the investigation of the case and the Central agency's Superintendent of Police Ravi Choudhary, an IPS officer, was directed to take up the investigation of the case as the Chief Investigation Officer.