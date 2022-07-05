Udaipur murder: Five held for making video of tailor's beheading3 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 09:19 AM IST
The accused have been arrested on the charge of editing photos and videos with illegal weapons on social media
Five persons accused of making a video of the Udaipur beheading and sharing it after which it went viral on social media spreading panic among the general public, were arrested by the Hanumangarh police.