Udaipur murder: Kanhaiya Lal's sons get govt jobs2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 11:12 PM IST
The sons of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, who was murdered on June 28 for defending ousted BJP politician Nupur Sharma, were awarded to government positions on July 6 by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.