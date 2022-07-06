The sons of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, who was murdered on June 28 for defending ousted BJP politician Nupur Sharma, were awarded to government positions on July 6 by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

They have received a waiver in the appointment rules under Rule 6C of the Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerk Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and 2009, claims CM Gehlot.

"The cabinet has decided to appoint Yash Teli and Tarun Teli--the sons of Kanhaiya Lal Teli who died in terrorist incident of Udaipur-- in the government service," the chief minister informed in a tweet.

"Relaxation has been given in the rules for the appointment. This appointment will be provided under Rule 6C of Rajasthan Subordinate Office Clerk Service (Amendment) Rules, 2008 and 2009," he said in another tweet.

Since Kanhaiya Lal was the only source of income for the family, the state decided to assist them.

The terrible killing occurred on Tuesday, June 28, between 3 and 3:30 PM, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) acquired the information thanks to a directive from the MHA's Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on Wednesday, June 29.

The murder of Kanhaiyya Lal by two assailants brandishing sharp weapons at his shop, "Suprim Tailor" led to the filing of a case at the Dhanmandi police station in the Udaipur district under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 16, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Following MHA's order, the NIA, in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, took up the investigation of the case and the Central agency's Superintendent of Police Ravi Choudhary, an IPS officer, was directed to take up the investigation of the case as the Chief Investigation Officer.

NIA re-registered the case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 16, 18 and 20 of UA(P)A, 1967 against the accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli.

During the course of the investigation, Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, the two suspects, were placed in detention. The suspects, who are both Udaipur residents, are reportedly being questioned at the NIA's Jaipur office.

The investigation is being conducted by a six to ten person NIA team under the direction of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General rank officer. The two suspects released a video on social media shortly after the incident gloating about the "beheading" and threatening the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

The victim was killed as he reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

