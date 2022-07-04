Udaipur murder: Situation normal, curfew relaxed for 12 hrs

Udaipur murder: Situation normal, curfew relaxed for 12 hrs2 min read . 11:47 AM IST
Mobile internet services remain suspended till 12 pm and might be restored after a review
Curfew was relaxed on Monday for 12 hours in Udaipur where a tailor was brutally murdered by two men, leading to communal tension, as the situation is returning to normal.
Collector Tara Chand Meena said that mobile internet services are suspended till 12 pm and a decision to restore the services would be taken after a review.
He stated that a relaxation of 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm is there today. The situation is absolutely normal.
Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur following the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, on Tuesday last and incidents of violence.
He was hacked to death allegedly by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.
The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.
On Thursday night, two more accused who were involved in the recce of the tailor's shop and conspiracy of the murder were also arrested.
They are under the custody of NIA.
Meanwhile, markets in Ajmer and Dholpur remained closed on Sunday as a result of bandh call given by Hindu organisations against the Udaipur incident. A massive demonstration was also organised by Hindu outfits in Jaipur demanding death penalty for the murderers.
The Jaipur demonstration was attended by thousands of people at Statue Circle, where Hanuman Chalisa was recited. The demonstration was peaceful as adequate security arrangements were made by the police. Officials said permission for the demonstration had been granted.
“We have gathered here to give a strong message that violence and terrorism will not be tolerated in the country," said one of the participants in the demonstration.
Members of the RSS, VHP and other Hindu organisations attended the demonstration called under the banner of “Sarv Hindu Samaj".
“Huge support extended by the people to this demonstration reflects that Hindus are awakened and united for the sake of the Sanatan dharma," local RSS leader Indresh Kumar said.
BJP leaders including party’s former state unit chief Arun Chaturvedi, party legislators Ashok Lahoti and Kalicharan Saraf, and Lok Sabha MP Ramcharan Bohra also participated in the protest.
