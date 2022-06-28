The brutal assassination of a tailor in Udaipur on June 28 is being treated by the Center as a terror act. The Centre has sent a team to investigate, which includes investigators from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), because preliminary evidence suggests that the attackers may have connections to ISIS. The investigators, according to the officials, would extensively look into the situation and check the backgrounds of the two accused people who had been detained.

Udaipur murder: Two accused arrested; Rajasthan CM promises speedy investigation

The attackers made indirect reference to Nupur Sharma, a BJP leader who was expelled from the organisation for a comment she made about the Prophet Mohammad. The individuals who are accused of carrying out the daylight slaying released internet recordings confessing to the crime before being apprehended by police. A member of the group introduced himself as Riaz Akhtari.

Pakistan-based Dawaat-e-Islami, which also has sections in India, is where Akhtari's connections may be found.

After filing a case under the strict Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the case will likely be given to the NIA for investigation.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi on Udaipur murder: ‘No one can…’

"Prima-facie it seems to be a terror case and needs a thorough investigation which includes browsing through their social media profiles," a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

Two guys said in a video they shared on social media that they were retaliating for an insult to Islam by slitting the throat of the tailor Kanhaiya Lal. After the incident, a curfew was imposed in Rajasthan due to the resulting racial tension.

In a video, one of the alleged attackers claimed to have "beheaded" the victim before threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the same knife.

Some of the cadres of the Dawaat-e-Islami were involved in multiple terror incidents, including the assassination of Punjab Governor Salman Taseer in 2011.

Beheadings by terror groups, especially ISIS and Al-Qaeda, are common. The gruesome practice began in 2014 when several foreigners were killed in a similar fashion by ISIS, with these videos being uploaded on social media.

During the three decades of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, only one beheading case was witnessed in 1995 when terrorist of Al-Faran, an assumed name of banned Harkat-ul-Ansar terror group, killed foreign tourist Hansa Ostro.

(With PTI inputs)