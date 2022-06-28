The brutal assassination of a tailor in Udaipur on June 28 is being treated by the Center as a terror act. The Centre has sent a team to investigate, which includes investigators from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), because preliminary evidence suggests that the attackers may have connections to ISIS. The investigators, according to the officials, would extensively look into the situation and check the backgrounds of the two accused people who had been detained.

