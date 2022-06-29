Udaipur tailor killing: NIA takes over case, files under UAPA

Udaipur tailor killing: NIA takes over case, files under UAPA3 min read . 03:17 PM IST
- The accused in the case have been arrested
- NIA's move comes after the ministry of home affairs directed the agency to take over the investigation
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur and re-registered the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UA(P)A, according to a spokesperson of the NIA.
The case was initially registered at the Dhanmondi police station in Udaipur.
"NIA has re-registered a case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 against accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Telli on 28.6.2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan," said the spokesperson.
Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death inside his shop by two men in broad daylight a day ago. The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area.
Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading". They were arrested within hours of the incident.
Following this, the ministry of home affairs directed the NIA to take over the investigation of the case.
Making the announcement through its official Twitter handle, the home ministry said: "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday".
The HMO has also mentioned that "the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated".
NIA teams have already reached Udaipur and requisite action for expeditious investigation of the case has been initiated, according to the agency.
Muslim organisations condemn killing
Meanwhile, prominent Muslim organisations have condemned the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, calling it "un-Islamic" and asserting that no person has the right to take law into one's hands.
Bodies like All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind issued statements condemning the murder.
In a statement, the AIMPLB said such acts were against the principles of Islam and no one should take law in their hands.
"Insulting holy personalities of any religion is a serious crime. BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made derogatory remarks about the holy Prophet of Islam, which is very sad for Muslims. The government not taking any action against Nupur Sharma is like rubbing salt on the wounds. But despite this, taking the law into one's own hands and killing a person by declaring him a criminal is a condemnable act," the statement issued on behalf of AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi also condemned the "brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet" and called it against the law of land as well as "against the religion of Islam".
He said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way and the act was against the law of the land and "our religion".
"In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands," Qasmi said.
