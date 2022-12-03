Udaipur to host G20 Sherpa meeting from 4 Dec

Udaipur to host G20 Sherpa meeting from 4 Dec1 min read . 03 Dec 2022
- Delegations from around 40 countries will arrive in Udaipur for the meeting and will enjoy its distinct culture, scenic locations, and royal palaces
As India assume the year-long presidency of the Group of 20 or G20, the Indian ‘City of Lakes’ is ready is hold the first meeting of the bloc. The Sherpa meeting of G20 will be held in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan from 4 December to 7 December.
India's Sherpa for G20, Amitabh Kant will preside over the meeting. On 4 December, there will be a side event on Transforming lives: Accelerating implementation of SDGs.
Delegations from around 40 countries will arrive in Udaipur for the meeting and will enjoy its distinct culture, scenic locations, and royal palaces. The delegates are also expected to take a tour of the crafts village at Shilpgram crafts village. They will also be a part of a full-day excursion to Kumbalgarh fort and Ranakpur Temple complex.
Various folk artists are expected to showcase Rajasthani culture to foreign and domestic guests. The world-famous Langa Manganiyar folk artist Ghazi Khan will give a colorful performance on the first day of the event at Sheeshmahal of Hotel Leela.
Likewise, all other days will have some sort of cultural event to bring the foreign dignitaries, more close to the Indian culture.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Indian population to welcome these guests with open arms and promote the distinct culture of their region as these people from various countries will become the tourists of the future and will support many industries of India.
India has planned more than 200 such meetings of G20 over the year at 55 locations in the country. The theme from which India drew its presidency inspiration is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth One Family One Future.'
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.
With inputs from ANI.
