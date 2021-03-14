UDAN 4.1: Govt opens bid for 392 air routes, targets connecting smaller airports

NEW DELHI : The civil aviation ministry said it has proposed 392 new air routes under its flagship scheme Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik 4.1 (UDAN) for bidding on the commencement of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The aviation ministry said it has uploaded the documents on the Central Procurement Portal of National Informatics Centre inviting bids from interested airlines. The bidding process is expected to be completed by 6 weeks, the ministry added.

“Following the four successful rounds of bidding, the UDAN 4.1 bidding round invites bids for priority routes which have not been covered under UDAN so far. This bidding round also includes routes specially requested by the state governments, UT administrations and earlier cancelled or terminated routes. We have observed great demand on many Tier-2 & Tier-3 UDAN routes attesting the necessity along with essentiality and criticality of these regional routes. We aim to equip our country with one of the strongest air connectivity networks," said civil aviation joint secretary Usha Padhee.

The UDAN 4.1 is focused on connecting smaller airports, along with special helicopter and seaplane routes. The scheme gives special focus on the northeast region, hilly states and islands. The approved routes have been identified under the Sagar Mala Project of the Union government.

Following the four successful rounds of bidding by MoCA, the special UDAN 4.1 bidding round is focused on enhancing the aerial connectivity of the smaller regions along with special helicopter and seaplane routes#SabUdenSabJuden — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) March 13, 2021

Some new routes have been proposed under the Sagaramala Seaplane Services in consultation with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the ministry said.

Till date, 325 routes and 56 airports including 5 heliports and 2 water aerodromes have been operationalised under the scheme.

The regional connectivity scheme UDAN is a flagship scheme of the civil aviation ministry envisaged to make air travel affordable and widespread in the country. The scheme intends to boost inclusive national economic growth, employment opportunities, and air transport infrastructure development across the nation.

