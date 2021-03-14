UDAN 4.1: Govt opens bid for 392 air routes, targets connecting smaller airports

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UDAN 4.1 is focused on connecting smaller airports, along with special helicopter and seaplane routes. In addition to these, some new routes have been proposed under the Sagaramala Seaplane Services in consultation with the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways
The aviation ministry said it has uploaded the documents on the Central Procurement Portal of National Informatics Centre inviting bids from interested airlines. The bidding process is expected to be completed by 6 weeks, the ministry added.
“Following the four successful rounds of bidding, the UDAN 4.1 bidding round invites bids for priority routes which have not been covered under UDAN so far. This bidding round also includes routes specially requested by the state governments, UT administrations and earlier cancelled or terminated routes. We have observed great demand on many Tier-2 & Tier-3 UDAN routes attesting the necessity along with essentiality and criticality of these regional routes. We aim to equip our country with one of the strongest air connectivity networks," said civil aviation joint secretary Usha Padhee.
The UDAN 4.1 is focused on connecting smaller airports, along with special helicopter and seaplane routes. The scheme gives special focus on the northeast region, hilly states and islands. The approved routes have been identified under the Sagar Mala Project of the Union government.
Some new routes have been proposed under the Sagaramala Seaplane Services in consultation with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the ministry said.
Till date, 325 routes and 56 airports including 5 heliports and 2 water aerodromes have been operationalised under the scheme.
The regional connectivity scheme UDAN is a flagship scheme of the civil aviation ministry envisaged to make air travel affordable and widespread in the country. The scheme intends to boost inclusive national economic growth, employment opportunities, and air transport infrastructure development across the nation.