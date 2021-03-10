Uday Kotak bats for encouraging savers to invest in capital markets

In order to curtail the dominance of global capital in Indian markets, domestic savers, a relatively less active source of funds in the equity markets, need to play a bigger role, billionaire banker Uday Kotak said on Wednesday.

Kotak, the chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank, was speaking at an event organized by the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which he also presides over.

“If you look at India’s savings rate, it has been declining in recent times, but it is still pretty high. What is happening is that the bulk of Indian savings, traditionally, have been risk averse and a lot of that has been in more traditional sources and the amount of money and savings that has gone into equity risk have been relatively lower," Kotak said.

However, preliminary estimates published by the Reserve Bank of India on 11 November showed a jump in household financial savings to 21.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first three months of 2020-21, up from 7.9% in the same period last year. For the full year, too, household financial savings rose from 7.2% of GDP in FY19 to 8.3% in FY20. In absolute terms, household financial savings stood at Rs16.81 trillion in FY20.

“As a result, what you are seeing, even in capital markets, is the disproportionate dominance of international savers in many of our blue-chip companies and a relatively lower focus by Indian savers in putting money into what has been blue-chips over time," he said.

That said, Kotak pointed out that we need to develop a stronger equity and a risk culture, combined with cutting-edge governance at the same time. “The worst thing we can do is to build a risk and an equity culture and then have people lose their money," said Kotak.

According to the banker, India needs to develop the long-term private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) industry, since a disproportionate part of the PE and VC industry is foreign savings, while Indian savings are not getting channelized adequately into these segments. He said that it will require a mindset shift both for the policymakers and savers, and that is when domestic capital will start supplementing global capital.

“Global capital is welcome but we cannot be dependent on it for our destiny," said Kotak.

