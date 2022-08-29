Uday Kotak expects Fed Chair Jerome Powell to ‘break the back of’ US inflation2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 07:30 AM IST
Fed Chair Jerome Powell reminded Uday Kotak of Paul Volcker, who 'who broke the back of US inflation in 70s/80s'.
Uday Kotak took note of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's signal that the Central bank would raise interest rates further to tame sky-high inflation. Powell has cautioned that, when the Fed raises interest rates to combat excessive inflation, Americans will experience a difficult period of poor economic growth and possibly increased unemployment.