India has become the world's 5th largest economy, overtaking Britain and the unprecedented moment is hailed by several industrialists, business tycoons, and bankers. While it's indeed a great moment for every Indian, it is also important to understand that there are still miles to go. Ace banker Uday Kotak, the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank also hailed India for achieving such an impressive milestone but he also gave a reality check on the "population denominator". Kotak wrote, "Proud moment for India to pip UK, our colonial ruler, as the 5th largest economy: India $3.5 trillion vs the UK $3.2 trillion".

