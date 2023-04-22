Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak to take non-executive role after end of tenure2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 11:15 AM IST
- Kotak Mahindra Bank had 1,752 branches across India as of the end of 2022. Uday Kotak has a net worth of about $13.4 billion
The current chief executive officer and managing director (CEO and MD) of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, will take the role of a non-executive, non-independent director of the bank after his tenure as the CEO ends later this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×