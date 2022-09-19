Uday Kotak speaks on global economic order, says India at turning point

Recently when India surpassed Britain and become the world's 5th largest economy, Uday Kotak also hailed for this unprecedented but he also gave a reality check on the "population denominator". Kotak wrote, “Proud moment for India to pip UK, our colonial ruler, as the 5th largest economy: India $3.5 trillion vs the UK $3.2 trillion." India has a population 20 times that of the UK and so its GDP per capita is lower.

