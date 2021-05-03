India’s wealthiest banker, Uday Kotak, implored authorities to consider curbing economic activity in a bid to counter the coronavirus crisis.

India is suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, with a daily infection rate surpassing 300,000 and more than 2,000 deaths every day. India’s struggling to secure supplies from abroad after its hospitals became overwhelmed and oxygen supplies ran out in some parts of the country.

“At this critical juncture when toll of lives is rising, CII urges the strongest national steps including curtailing economic activity to reduce suffering," Kotak, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, India’s third-largest lender by market value, said in a tweet.





Other CII suggestions included:

Deploy armed forces and security personnel for logistics, infrastructure

Set up temporary medical facilities with army and other paramilitary forces

Tap retired doctors and nurses and trainees who are awaiting exam results

“Our maxim should be ‘no one is safe, unless everyone is safe," he said.

