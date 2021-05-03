Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uday Kotak suggests lockdown to 'reduce suffering' inflicted by covid

Uday Kotak suggests lockdown to 'reduce suffering' inflicted by covid

Premium
A file photo of Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
1 min read . 07:12 AM IST Staff Writer

India’s wealthiest banker, Uday Kotak, implored authorities to consider curbing economic activity in a bid to counter the coronavirus crisis.

India’s wealthiest banker, Uday Kotak, implored authorities to consider curbing economic activity in a bid to counter the coronavirus crisis.

India’s wealthiest banker, Uday Kotak, implored authorities to consider curbing economic activity in a bid to counter the coronavirus crisis.

India is suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, with a daily infection rate surpassing 300,000 and more than 2,000 deaths every day. India’s struggling to secure supplies from abroad after its hospitals became overwhelmed and oxygen supplies ran out in some parts of the country.

TRENDING STORIES See All

India is suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, with a daily infection rate surpassing 300,000 and more than 2,000 deaths every day. India’s struggling to secure supplies from abroad after its hospitals became overwhelmed and oxygen supplies ran out in some parts of the country.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“At this critical juncture when toll of lives is rising, CII urges the strongest national steps including curtailing economic activity to reduce suffering," Kotak, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, India’s third-largest lender by market value, said in a tweet.

Other CII suggestions included:

  • Deploy armed forces and security personnel for logistics, infrastructure
  • Set up temporary medical facilities with army and other paramilitary forces
  • Tap retired doctors and nurses and trainees who are awaiting exam results

“Our maxim should be ‘no one is safe, unless everyone is safe," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.