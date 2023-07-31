Inside Uday Shankar’s grand plan to kill TV

Inside Uday Shankar’s grand plan to kill TV10 min read 31 Jul 2023, 12:53 AM IST
Uday Shankar, the media industry veteran and former chairman of Star India, is bringing disruption to Viacom18 by making premium content nearly free on its OTT platform JioCinema. Shankar aims to hasten the decline of traditional television and build a giant consumption platform on JioCinema. Viacom18 recently won the digital rights to the Indian Premier League and made the tournament available for free on JioCinema. Shankar has also signed exclusive content deals and is working on expanding the platform's offerings, including kid's content.
Last year, a few days after Diwali, the leadership team of Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, was asked to report for a meeting at Maker Chamber VI, a sea-facing corporate tower in Mumbai’s Nariman Point.
