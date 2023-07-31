Inside Uday Shankar’s grand plan to kill TV

Dasgupta said that a war chest of ₹15,000 crore (while Bodhi Tree has invested ₹4,306 crore, Reliance entities will pull in ₹10,839 crore into Viacom18), if used judiciously could be useful but it’s not just about the capital companies bring to the table. “Media and entertainment are not driven only by finance and machines—there is a human element. If using the money one cannot produce the biggest shows, and distribute and market the properties, then it’s of no use. In short, money helps but it’s not the only factor," he said.