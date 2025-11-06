Uddhav Sena leader mocks Mumbai BJP chief over ‘no Khan’ remark: ‘Saugat-e-Modi kits meant for Mamdani or Pakistan?’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey lambasted Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam on Thursday over his “no Khan in Mumbai” remark and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent Saugat-e-Modi kits to NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, or Pakistan or Bangladesh.

The controversy erupted after Ameet Satam posted on X, saying, "If someone tries to impose a 'Khan' on Mumbai, it will not be tolerated!" His statement came soon after Democrat Zohram Mumdani (34) was elected New York City's mayor, becoming the first Muslim and Indian-origin man to hold the post in history.

Besides, the Mumbai civic polls or BMC elections are also around the corner

Hitting out at Satam over his social media post, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Dubey said, "Ameet Satam's mental state has deteriorated. From the day he became president, he realised he was about to be wiped out... That's why he's been making bizarre statements about the mayor of Mumbai from day one....

He exuded confidence "that a Marathi Hindu will become the mayor" in Mumbai. "Under Ameet Satam's leadership, the BJP is sure to be wiped out...," he said.

'Were Saugat-e-Modi kits for Mamdani?' Taking his attack further, Dubey recalled the BJP’s ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ kits distributed among Muslims in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

“I want to ask Ameet Satam if PM Modi was sending the Saugat-e-Modi kits to Mamdani, or Pakistan or Bangladesh? Don’t prove PM Modi wrong,” he said.

Satam's ‘No Khan’ warning Just hours after Zohram Mamdani winning the NYC Mayoral polls, Ameet Satan said, "Just as the color of some international cities is changing, after seeing the surnames of some mayors and witnessing the Maha Vikas Aghadi's vote jihad, it seems necessary to stay cautious in the context of Mumbai..!

