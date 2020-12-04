Uddhav Thackeray congratulates Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner from Maharashtra

Ranjitsinh Disale, 32, from Paritewadi village in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, emerged the winner from 10 finalists from across the world for the annual prize founded by the Varkey Foundation in 2014 to recognise an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession. He won the prize his efforts to promote girls’ education and trigger a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India.