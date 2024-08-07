Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday dared PM Narendra Modi to save minority Hindus in Bangladesh who were the target of atrocities in the violence-hit neighbouring country after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following students' protests

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to save minority Hindus in Bangladesh who were the target of atrocities in the violence-hit neighbouring country after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following students' protests.

Thackeray, who is in Delhi to meet INDIA bloc leaders to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, said if the prime minister could stop the war in Ukraine, he could certainly do so in the neighbouring country.

"If Prime Minister Modi could stop the war in Ukraine, he should also take similar steps in Bangladesh and save the Hindus there," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

Taking a dig at BJP’s Lok Sabha elections campaign advertisement, Thackeray said, "If he can stop the war between Ukraine and Russia, then tell Papa to stop this war, too. Papa, atrocities are being done against Hindus in Bangladesh, please do justice to them."

Thackeray said it was the duty of the Modi government to protect the Hindus in Bangladesh who were facing atrocities from protestors in the strife-torn country.

Reacting to the political chaos in Bangladesh, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief raised apprehensions about a similar situation in India.

"Do you think that a similar situation should develop in India?" said.

"If you wish that a similar situation does not develop here, then timely decisions should be taken. You have to talk to all the people involved," Thackeray said.

People are supreme When quizzed about the message on the developments in Bangladesh, Thackeray said. "There is only one message ... The people are supreme, and no politician should test their patience. If you do, then what a people's court can do was seen in Bangladesh. People's court is supreme. The people's court has given a ruling in Bangladesh."

He said the protestors in Bangladesh were called "razakars", considered to be an insult in that country.

"The farmers who had come to the national capital to protest were called terrorists. This situation in Bangladesh is a warning for everyone. Nobody should think they are above god. We are all humans," Thackeray said.