Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded that a treason case be filed against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi amid an ongoing row over his controversial remark that “language of Ghatkopar is Gujarati."

On Wednesday, Joshi stoked a controversy, saying that Mumbai doesn't have a single language. He remarked that each part of Mumbai has a different language.

"Ghatkopar area's language is Gujarati. So if you are residing in Mumbai, it is not necessary that you have to learn Marathi," Joshi said.

Slamming Joshi for his remarks, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar, Bhai Jagtap, Nitin Raut and NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil took part in the protest at Hutatma Chowk in South Mumbai.

“This is the hidden agenda of the BJP,” said Thackeray while speaking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Further, the Sena UBT chief demanded that a treason case be registered against Bhaiyyaji Joshi. He said, “He should be booked for treason. I had made a law (in capacity as CM) to make Marathi compulsory in the state. This (his remarks) is against the law.”

Uddhav Thackeray also challenged Joshi to go to Ahmedabad, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal or Karnataka and make a similar statement there and return safely from there.

Targeting Joshi, the Shiv Sena UBT chief said, “They have not raised the India-Pakistan issue (for some time now), but it is 'batenge toh katenge'. It's not just a Marathi vs non-Marathi issue, but also Maratha vs non-Marathas and capture the state.”

What did CM Devendra Fadnavis say Reacting to remarks made by Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "In Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the state government's language is Marathi, and people who live here should learn it."

"Marathi is a part of the state's culture and identity, and it is the duty of every citizen to learn it," added the chief minister.

RSS leader clarifies his remarks Following strong criticism from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, Joshi tried to clarify and said that his remarks at the Ghatkopar event were misconstrued.

“Marathi is Mumbai’s language, and those coming from outside and speaking other languages should also understand it,” said Joshi.