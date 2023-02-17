Uddhav Thackeray-Eknath Shinde battle: ECI awards 'bow and arrow' symbol to Shinde camp | A timeline
- The decision to allot Shiv Sena name and ‘bow and arrow’ party symbol to Eknath Shinde was taken as the Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in Maharashtra in 2019 polls.
The Election Commission of India on 17 February finally gave team Eknath Shinde the "bow and arrow" symbol and allowed to keep the name "Shiv Sena". Apart from this, the ECI awarded rival Uddhav Thackeray faction the name "Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" and the "flaming torch" symbol.
