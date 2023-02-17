The Election Commission of India on 17 February finally gave team Eknath Shinde the "bow and arrow" symbol and allowed to keep the name "Shiv Sena". Apart from this, the ECI awarded rival Uddhav Thackeray faction the name "Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" and the "flaming torch" symbol.

The decision to allot Shiv Sena name and ‘bow and arrow’ party symbol to Eknath Shinde was taken as the Uddhav Thackeray faction MLAs got 23.5 per cent of votes polled in favour of 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in Maharashtra in 2019 polls, the Election Commission said.

Here the timeline:

20 June 2022: Following the exodus of nearly 50 MLAs from the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, the crisis in Maharashtra began.

23 June, 2022: Shinde and 37 MLAs declared Shinde the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party.

24 June 2022: Shiv Sena filed a petition against rebel MLAs and sought that Deputy Speaker Narahari Zirwal of the Maharashtra Assembly disqualify 16 MLAs of the Shinde camp.

25 June, 2022: The Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra assembly served a disqualification notice to 16 Shiv Sena MLAs who allied with rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

26 June, 2022: Shinde moved the Supreme Court to dispute the rejection of the no-confidence vote against the Deputy speaker.

30 June 2022: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Ekanth Shinde would be the state’s new chief minister.

3 July, 2022: First-time legislator Rahul Narvekar of BJP elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

4 July, 2022: Shinde won the floor test in the Maharashtra legislative assembly with 164 votes polled in favour of him, 99 against.

October 2022: EC allotted the flaming torch — mashal — as the election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction. The EC also allotted the name 'Shiv Sena — Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' to Uddhav's faction.

15 December, 2022: The Delhi High Court reserved its order on an appeal by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on the issue of ECI interim order freezing the Shiv Sena name and election symbol.

17 February, 2023: The ECI allowed Shinde's faction to use the name "Shiv Sena" and the party's symbol. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is yet to give its verdict on a request by team Thackeray to disqualify 16 Sena MLAs among the ones who revolted against him last year.

